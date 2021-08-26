Jamaican sentenced to 20 years for sodomy in Alabama

ALABAMA, United States — A Jamaican man was sentenced to 20 years in a United States prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to one count of sodomy in Alabama.

According to a report from the US-based WTVY News, Emenike Downey was sentenced on the same day he pleaded guilty.

Details of the case were not revealed, but it was reported that the female complainant was a minor who prosecutors claimed Downey "had previously known".

The convict went to the United States "illegally" from Jamaica, the report disclosed.

The Jamaican is the second illegal immigrant to be convicted in Houston county on sex crimes in recent weeks, according to the report.

Emiliano Rodriguez, who crossed the Mexican border into the United States, was found guilty of raping a minor on July 27. He is to be sentenced on Thursday, the report said.

Downey and Rodriguez are to be deported after serving their respective sentences.