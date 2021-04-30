Jamaican sex offender in Bermuda to fight deportation order

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Brittonie Taylor, a 40-year-old Jamaican and convicted sex offender in Bermuda is expected to ask the Supreme Court there today to call off a deportation order signed by the Governor.

According to The Royal Gazette, Taylor’s lawyer, Victoria Greening of Resolution Chambers, will request that a “full and fair hearing” be held so she can argue the case for Taylor to be allowed to stay on the island, where he has lived since 2000 and where he has four Bermudian children.

The report said Taylor was due to be deported to Jamaica on March 29 but was reportedly arrested the day before for an alleged failure to attend a preflight COVID-19 test and breach of an order to quarantine.

Further allegations suggest that Taylor threatened to “take the whole plane down” if he was deported. He was then detained, following which his lawyer filed a writ of habeas corpus claiming his arrest and detention was unlawful.

The Supreme Court, however, ruled last week that Taylor’s detention was lawful because of his conduct when he was served with the deportation notice, the article said.

Taylor’s deportation was then paused due to ongoing court matters.

The article noted that in another affidavit filed with the court, Taylor said, “I … believe that to detain and deport me without the opportunity for me to make further representations or afford me a full hearing is unfair and in contravention of my rights.”

Taylor served 16 years in prison after he pled guilty to the sexual assault of a woman in daylight at a bus stop in 2011. The report said he admitted to carrying his victim to an isolated area and forcing her to perform a sex act on him. It claimed Taylor also attempted to rape the woman.

His sentence was, however, later reduced to 14 years by the Court of Appeal. On March 28, Taylor was served with the deportation order.