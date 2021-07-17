Jamaican shot dead in Trinidad after telling man to stop firing gun - report

A Jamaican-born man was reportedly shot dead in Trinidad & Tobago earlier this week after asking a suspected gangster to stop firing a gun near his home.

The deceased is 28-year-old Jemal Jones, a tradesman of Aboud Circular Road, St James in the twin island republic.

Jones' mother, Charmaine Grant, told Trinidad's Newsday newspaper on Friday that she and her son migrated to Trinidad from Jamaica some 13 years ago.

Grant said she was "devastated" by the murder of her son, explaining that he was a Muslim who often prayed.

"I am so devastated. I mean, crime is everywhere we go, no matter where we go – but I believe if I was still in Jamaica this wouldn't happen to him, because he don't trouble nobody," Grant reportedly told the newspaper.

It was reported by Trinidadian police that on Wednesday, about 12:45 pm, Jones was at home when he saw "a man shooting a gun in the air".

Jones eventually approached the man and asked him to stop firing, but he was instead shot by the gunman who fled the scene.

Jones was rushed to hospital, where he died while undergoing emergency surgery, lawmen reported.

Shortly after the shooting on Wednesday, residents of Aboud Circular Road reportedly told the newspaper that they were fearful, as they believed the alleged killer was "the head of a new and growing gang".

The shooter is reportedly known to the police and several men were arrested on the day during stop and search exercises conducted by lawmen.

Meanwhile, Grant said she believed the shooting of her son "stemmed from an incident earlier this year when Jones' car was broken into".