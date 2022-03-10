Jamaican slapped with 28 counts of drug-related offences in Florida

FLORIDA, USA - A Jamaican man was charged with 28 counts of drug-related offences last week in Daytona Beach, Florida, after the completion of a five-month narcotics probe into his illicit dealings.

According to Fox35Orlando News, 21-year-old Jamaican National Romario J Burrowes faces multiple counts of trafficking and delivery of fentanyl, heroin and meth, as well as conspiracy and other charges.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office said the Jamaican, who was wanted on 28 counts with a total bond of more than US$6.8 million, was arrested last Thursday, March 3.

He was apprehended outside an apartment complex located on Jimmy Ann Drive in Daytona Beach.

The report said a detective went undercover and purchased "multiple controlled purchases of heroin, fentanyl and meth from Burrowes".

The drugs, said a Sheriff's Office Office spokesman, amounted to 482 grams of heroin, 229.4 grams of fentanyl, and 169 grams of meth.

A further search last Thursday during the Jamaican's arrest resulted in detectives locating several illegal drugs and weapons.

They included 103 grams of fentanyl, 410 grams of meth, 43 Oxycodone pills, four handguns, a little more than US$1,000 cash, and narcotics paraphernalia.

Several investigative bodies in Volusia County and the wider Florida state supported the probe into the incident.