Jamaican student in UK named MBA Student of the Year

A Jamaican full time MBA student at Aston University in the United Kingdom has won the coveted MBA Student of the Year Award 2022.

Monique Farquharson was presented with this accolade at the Association of MBAs (AMBA) and British Graduates Association (BGA) Awards held virtually on Friday, January 21.

According to an Aston University press release, the Jamaican was the first winner of the Aston Enterprise Scholarship, a competition designed to support students who have an innovative business start-up idea. She triumphed over hundreds of students to secure this prestigious fully-funded scholarship and join the full-time Aston MBA programme in September 2020, the release stated.

“During her time on the MBA programme Monique has seized every opportunity by engaging in consultancy work with four different companies, securing an internship, helping to deliver TEDx Aston University and becoming a global ambassador,” the university said.

It credited the Jamaican, who also spent time in Japan and the US, with bringing significant international experience to her MBA cohort.

“She worked on challenges for local and international businesses through her core modules and also through the Aston Business Clinic,” the university said.

Farquharson also completed the Global Business Challenge and was named 'Global Business Champion', one of just four such champions from a group of more than 100 overseas students representing seven different universities around the world, according to the release.

In her response, Farquharson said: “The Aston MBA experience has been absolutely fantastic. Because I started the programme during the pandemic, I ended up studying in four different countries. But despite these challenges I have been amazed by the opportunities that have been presented to me, and I am so grateful for the support from everyone at Aston Business School.”

The full time MBA programme at Aston University attracts students from around the world who are looking to achieve a step change in their career.