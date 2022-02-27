Jamaican students currently at Poland/Ukraine border — Johnson Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica— In an update via her Instagram page on Sunday afternoon, Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, stated that the 24 Jamaican students who were making their way out of the Ukraine amid the Russian invasion, have reached the Polish border.

In a previous address, the minister stated that the students had to take the trek to the border by foot after their journey by bus “was disrupted”.

READ: 24 Jamaican students making 20km walk to Polish border

She disclosed that the issue now is to get through the border checkpoints, which is proven difficult by the crowd of people also trying to cross the border into Poland.

“These areas are extremely crowded so it will take some time for them to go through. Regrettably we understand that two of the students are not feeling well, one in particular because of the cold. She is currently getting care in an ambulance at that border crossing point,” the minister reported.

She affirmed that Jamaican and Polish representatives are on their way to the border “with a heated bus to accommodate the 24 students” once they have made it through the border checkpoint.

Johnson Smith also reiterated that accommodations for the students have been made in Poland and arrangements are being made in terms of flights to Jamaica as soon as they are available.

“I am asking for some calm and understanding because of the size of the crowds at the border crossing so please Jamaica and our Jamaican friends, please pray for them, pray for their strength, their good health and their passage through unto the other side,” the minister urged.