Jamaican students in Ukraine to get support from psychiatrists and psychologists through PNP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — People's National Party (PNP) President, Mark Golding, disclosed that he has secured the commitment of a group of psychiatrists to provide counselling services to Jamaican students studying in the Ukraine who may have been affected by the Ukraine/Russia conflict and feel the need for those services.

According to a release, the team of six includes volunteers from the Jamaica Psychiatric, as well as the Jamaica Psychological associations, and is headed by renowned Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Winston De La Haye, who is a former Chief Medical Officer of Jamaica.

“Dr De La Haye, who studied in Hungary, is knowledgeable of the territorial, political and social conditions in that region, and can offer therapy with an understanding of the context. He still maintains relations with professionals in the region, and is willing to leverage those relationships to the advantage of the students who remain in Eastern Europe,” a part of the statement read. “Golding has already connected Dr De La Haye with the students who he is in contact with, and is using this medium to extend the offer to all affected students.”

The document shared quotes from Golding who expressed that the mental health aspect of the students' ordeal in Ukraine “is as critical as the physical.”

“While we seek to ensure that the students are physically out of harm's way, we must also see to their mental wellbeing. I am grateful that Dr De La Haye and his team have agreed to provide their services at no cost to the students, and I hope that those in need will take up the offer and begin their journey of healing as they come to grips with the impact of the ordeal they have gone through,” Golding shared.

The services are available to students who may still be in Ukraine, have successfully crossed the border into neighbouring countries such as Poland and Romania, and also to those who have made their way home to Jamaica, provided they can connect electronically.

Golding says he has advised the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Dr De La Haye's offer, and therefore students may access the services through the Ministry. If they prefer, students may contact Dr De La Haye directly, via email at wdela@yahoo.com.