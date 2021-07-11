Jamaican vessel with 15 onboard missing since Tuesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A search is ongoing for a Jamaican vessel with 15 people onboard that has been missing since Tuesday afternoon.

The lobster fishing vessel, Falling Star, is owned by Rainforest Seafoods, according to reports reaching Observer Online.

According to reports, the lobster fishing vessel was returning from dry routine maintenance overseas, when it stopped sending tracking signals on Tuesday afternoon, July 6.

At the time it disappeared, the vessel was reportedly 30 miles west of Pedro bank.

The Jamaican coast guard was alerted to the situation, and began search and rescue operations the following day.

The United States Embassy in Jamaica, the US Coast Guard, and other coast guards from Cuba, Cayman Islands and Honduras have supported the search over the last 36 hours.

However, there has been "no significant visual sighting of the vessel", according to sources.

More information will be provided in subsequent updates.