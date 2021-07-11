Jamaican wanted in St Lucia captured in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A Jamaican who was serving a prison sentence for murder in St Lucia and escaped in October 2020, was captured this morning during a police operation in Buff Bay, Portland, sometime between six and eight o'clock.

The Portland police, who confirmed the capture, have not released his name due to what they said were legal procedures.

The St Lucian police have been contacted and the Jamaican authorities are awaiting the necessary paper work for extradition, according to an OBSERVER ONLINE source.

Everard Owen