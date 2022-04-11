Jamaican wanted on murder charge arrested at Florida airport after trying to flee US

Jamaican wanted on murder charge arrested at Florida airport after trying to flee USMonday, April 11, 2022
|
FLORIDA, USA — A Jamaican man who was being sought in relation to the murder of a man in Nashville, United States, was arrested on Sunday while trying to flee the country on a flight out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Brandon Swaby, 20, was attempting to fly home to Jamaica, according to a release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department on Sunday.
A Nashville arrest warrant has since been issued, "charging Swaby with criminal homicide" in relation to last Tuesday's murder of 22-year-old Christopher Brandon McCabe, on Donelson Pike near the Nashville International Airport entrance.
Police in Nashville report that McCabe made an arrangement through Facebook Marketplace on Monday, April 4 to trade his BMW sedan for Swaby's Dodge Charger.
The following evening, the BMW, which was being driven by McCabe broke down on Donelson Pike, resulting in the man continuing the journey by driving a relative's SUV motor car.
A dispute later ensued between both men, during which with McCabe was fatally shot inside the SUV.
Further reports are that Swaby travelled to Atlanta at some point after the homicide.
"He flew this morning (Sunday) from Atlanta to Fort Lauderdale where he was taken into custody by US Customs and Border Protection Agents with assistance from federal partners," said the release from the Nashville police.
Swaby will be held in a Broward County, Florida jail pending his return to Nashville.
