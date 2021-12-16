Jamaican weightlifter places third in Commonwealth Championship

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan— Jamaican weightlifter Chloe Whylie recently completed her first international competition at the International Weightlifting Federation World & Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan where she placed third in Group B in Commonwealth and 13th in the World Championships.

Following her performance Whylie took to her Instagram page (@whyliecanlift) stating that it was “For da people dem” in reference to Jamaica.

“My first international competition completed! “FOR DA PEOPLE DEM”,” she wrote, “I wanted to have about 10kg more on my total, but today wasn't the day.”

Continuing, she added, “Lifting on an internal platform is a whole new world but I am proud that I got some lifts in & I came away with a total. I made the impossible possible! To lift at the World Championships after having two back to back injuries, giving up was never an option.

“I am proud of what I have achieved & I am excited to grow! Give me another four years to become great because overnight success isn't real! The fact I stepped up knowing I'm not where I want to be takes heart. After all, it's not about where you are at but where you are going.”