Jamaican woman admits to attempted murder of man she married for US citizenship

NEW ROCHELLE, New York – A Jamaican woman is facing 15 years in prison after slitting the wrist of her elderly American husband who she married to illegally obtain US citizenship.

Olivia Raimo, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Friday in a New York court.

According to US media reports, on January 24, 2020, Raimo was at her husband's New Rochelle home in New York when she pushed the 74-year-old man, wedging him between the toilet seat and a wall before slitting his wrist with a straight razor.

Before the woman could flee the scene, her husband's home health aide arrived at the house. The aide was, however, refused entry by Raimo, according to reports.

The aide proceeded to contact the New Rochelle police, who entered the home on their arrival after they heard the victim screaming from the bathroom.

The victim was reportedly rushed to the Jacobi hospital where he underwent two surgeries to reattach the tendons in his arm; the attack resulting in the man losing all function in his hand.

Raimo was charged with second-degree attempted murder almost a month after incident.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah told the court that the incident happened after Raimo and the victim met with an attorney to prepare for an interview with the US Citizenship and Immigration Services to demonstrate that their 2017 marriage was legitimate. But, during the meeting, they were informed that they would have a "hard time passing their marriage interview".

According to her plea agreement, Raimo will be sentenced to 15 years in state prison with five years of post-release supervision.