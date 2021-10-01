Jamaican woman dies two weeks after hit-and-run in US

Jamaican woman dies two weeks after hit-and-run in USFriday, October 01, 2021
BOSTON, United States — The Jamaican woman who was admitted to hospital after being hit by a driver in Yarmouth, Massachusetts two weeks ago, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as 62-year-old Welton Willis-Gregory.
According to a report from CBS Boston, Willis-Gregory died on Tuesday at a Boston hospital.
It was reported that on Tuesday, September 14, at about 9:35 pm, the Jamaican was walking along Route 28 in West Yarmouth when she was hit by a vehicle.
The woman's co-worker identified her to the police.
Willis-Gregory was later flown to a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries, with lower extremity injuries and head injuries as a result of the incident, police said at the time.
She was working in the United States for the summer and was expected to return to Jamaica by the end of September.
Meanwhile, the Yarmouth police are yet to locate the driver of the car involved in the incident, the report said.
