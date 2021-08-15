Jamaican woman found dead inside Barbados home

Jamaican woman found dead inside Barbados homeSunday, August 15, 2021
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — Police investigators in Barbados are probing the death of a Jamaican woman whose body was found at her home in the eastern Caribbean island on Saturday.
The deceased has been identified as 39-year-old Charmaine Merchant of 106 Williow Drive, Ruby Park in St Philip.
She was reportedly found hanging inside a garage at the premises.
According to Barbados' Nation News, residents were "alerted to the incident" in the early hours of the morning.
Additional details surrounding the circumstances of the Jamaican's death were not provided.
