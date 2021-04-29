Jamaican woman sentenced in lottery fraud scheme targeting US elderly

Jamaican woman sentenced in lottery fraud scheme targeting US elderlyThursday, April 29, 2021
|
ARIZONA, United States — Shanelle Bailey, a 23-year-old Jamaican-born woman living in Provo, Utah, was today sentenced by US District Judge Rosemary Marquez to 24 months in prison.
Bailey previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. She allegedly participated in a scheme where Jamaican-based scammers called elderly victims in the United States, claiming the victims had won a lottery but first must pay money for taxes and fees.
According to a statement from the US Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, Tucson, which handled the prosecution, Bailey's role in the scheme was to launder the fraudulent proceeds for fellow co-conspirators in Jamaica.
The loss reportedly suffered by the victims exceeded US$600,000. As part of her sentence, Bailey will also be required to pay restitution in the amount of US$80,850 to the victims in the case.
The US Attorney's Office encouraged the public to be wary of similar scams and to verify with law enforcement and family members before sending money after a phone solicitation, to include lottery or other computer related scams.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy