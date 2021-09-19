Jamaican woman seriously injured in US hit-and-run

Jamaican woman seriously injured in US hit-and-runSunday, September 19, 2021
MASSACHUSETTS, United States — Police investigators in Yarmouth, Massachusetts are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run incident that left a Jamaican woman seriously injured last week.
The 62-year-old woman, who was working in the United States for the summer, was flown to "a Boston-area hospital with serious injuries", according to a report from CBS Boston.
Reports are that on Tuesday, September 15, about 9:35 pm., the Jamaican was walking along Route 28 in West Yarmouth when she was hit by the vehicle.
The woman's co-worker identified her to the police.
Additional information led officers to make contact with the Jamaican woman's brother who resided in another state.
Yarmouth Police Deputy Chief Kevin Lennon, told CBS Boston on Wednesday that the woman had "lower extremity injuries and head injuries" as a result of the incident.
"It’s sad somebody would hit somebody and then drive away especially with the extent of the injuries the person had," Lennon said.
"We're hoping the person involved in the crash would turn themselves in," he added.
