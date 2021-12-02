Jamaican woman shot dead at Florida home

FLORIDA, United States – A Jamaican-born woman was found shot to death at her home in Port St Lucie, Florida on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Karesha Brissett.

Relatives told WPTV News in Florida that Brissett migrated from Jamaica to Florida several years ago.

Reports are that Brissett's body was found by the Port St Lucie police late Tuesday morning after a friend had gone to her home following her failure to turn up for work.

The friend later discovered that the back sliding glass door was shattered and raised an alarm.

According to the media report, officers found 13 spent shell casings on the back patio of the house.

They theorise that Brissett was shot and killed through the sliding glass door without her attacker(s) entering the building.

Sergeant John Dellacroce of the Port St Lucie police told the media that the evidence so far suggested that the murder was a "targeted crime and not a random act of violence".

Meanwhile, Brissett's cousin, Karene Samuels, told WPTV News that the Jamaican had lived in Florida for approximately 10 years, and recently moved into her house in Port St Lucie.

"We both grew up in Jamaica, migrated to the US, so I knew her my whole life," Samuels said, adding that one would never have expected Brissett to be killed in that manner, as she was "very religious and very into her church".

She appealed to persons to help her family bring her cousin's attackers to justice.

The Port St Lucie police have also made a similar appeal for information to arrest those involved in the killing.