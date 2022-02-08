Jamaican woman stabbed to death in New York while walking to work

NEW YORK, USA – A Jamaican woman was stabbed to death while she was walking to work in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Dorothy Clarke-Rozier, of Brooklyn, New York and Montego Bay, St James.

A 34-year-old man, Anthony Wilson has been charged with murder and criminal possession in relation to the killing, and now awaits arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court, police said Monday. He reportedly lives just blocks away from the brutal attack.

While family members had speculated that the woman was stabbed by a man who was stalking her, police insiders say the attack may have been random, according to a New York Daily News report.

Clarke-Rozier was reportedly walking through a parking lot in East Flatbush, more than a mile from her Brooklyn home, to get to her work at a store when she was attacked and stabbed about 5:50 am Sunday.

Further reports are that Clarke-Rozier managed to make her way to her workplace but collapsed on the pavement.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital but later died.

The Jamaican's sister, Myrtle Clarke, told New York Daily News that her sister was not bleeding, "but they saw this big knife in her back".

Clarke disclosed that her sister had developed a friendship with a man a few months prior to her death, but the relationship turned volatile.

According to Clarke, the man also began showing up at her sister's workplace unannounced and sent text messages that she described as aggressive.

Despite the threats, Clarke-Rozier did not contact the police, Clarke shared, adding that family members believe the man was behind their loved one's murder.

The Jamaican moved to New York City from Montego Bay after meeting her husband, who currently resides in Philadelphia, in 2019, her sister told reporters.