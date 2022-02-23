Jamaican woman who travelled to Cayman while COVID-positive jailed for four months

Jamaican woman who travelled to Cayman while COVID-positive jailed for four monthsWednesday, February 23, 2022
GEORGE GEORGETOWN, Cayman - A Jamaican woman who was allowed to travel to Grand Cayman from Kingston, Jamaica last September, despite testing positive for COVID-19, was jailed for four months on Tuesday for breaching COVID-19 entry requirements in that country.
Stephany Clarke, 28, had disembarked a Cayman Airways flight from Kingston at the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) in Grand Cayman on September 9, 2021, when a Customs and Border Control officer checked her PCR documents and noticed the positive result.
Clarke and her companion were subsequently detained and placed in government quarantine. However, her partner had tested negative for the virus.
Additionally, all other passengers on the flight were placed in quarantine and monitored by public health authorities.
According to a report in the Cayman Compass on Tuesday, the then COVID-19 Suppression and Prevention Regulations required "all inbound travellers to produce a negative COVID-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours prior to their arrival in Grand Cayman".
Based on those regulations, persons who tested positive for the coronavirus were not allowed in the country and faced a fine or imprisonment for two years once convicted.
