Jamaican women into Olympic 4x4 relay final

TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's women 4x400m relay team qualified for the Olympic finals in the event after finishing second in their semi-final heat behind the USA in Tokyo on Thursday.

The team of Junelle Bromfield, Roneisha McGregor, Janieve Russell and Stacy-Ann Williams did enough to progress, crossing the line in 3:21.95.

The USA ran 3:20.86 to win the heat while Great Britain were third for the automatic qualifying spots from that race.

The Jamaican women are expected to contend for a medal in the final and are expected to bring in 400m finalists Stephenie-Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod after the completion of their individual races.

Poland won the other semi-final heat, running 3:23.10 to beat a late charging Cuba, whose anchor leg runner Lisneidy Veitia overtook three runners to get second place in 3:24.04 while Belgium ran a national record 3:24.08 for third.

The Netherlands, who ran a national record 3:24.01 for fourth in the same heat as Jamaica, and Canada who were fifth in 3:24.05, also got into the final on time.

-Paul A Reid