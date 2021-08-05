Jamaican women into Olympic 4x4 relay final

Jamaican women into Olympic 4x4 relay finalThursday, August 05, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – Jamaica's women 4x400m relay team qualified for the Olympic finals in the event after finishing second in their semi-final heat behind the USA in Tokyo on Thursday.
The team of Junelle Bromfield, Roneisha McGregor, Janieve Russell and Stacy-Ann Williams did enough to progress, crossing the line in 3:21.95.
The USA ran 3:20.86 to win the heat while Great Britain were third for the automatic qualifying spots from that race.
The Jamaican women are expected to contend for a medal in the final and are expected to bring in 400m finalists Stephenie-Ann McPherson and Candice McLeod after the completion of their individual races.
Poland won the other semi-final heat, running 3:23.10 to beat a late charging Cuba, whose anchor leg runner Lisneidy Veitia overtook three runners to get second place in 3:24.04 while Belgium ran a national record 3:24.08 for third.
The Netherlands, who ran a national record 3:24.01 for fourth in the same heat as Jamaica, and Canada who were fifth in 3:24.05, also got into the final on time.
-Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy