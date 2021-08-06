Jamaican women mine Olympic gold in 4x100

Jamaican women mine Olympic gold in 4x100Friday, August 06, 2021
|
TOKYO, Japan – The Jamaican women 4x100m team delivered a sparkling gold medal Independence Day gift on Friday.
The quartet of Briana Williams, Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson clocked a national record 41.02 seconds for Jamaica's first gold in the event since 2004 in Athens. They flew around the track and, despite a couple of iffy hand overs, were never challenged.
Jamaica had been second in the last two Olympic Games, 2012 in London and 2016 in Rio while they had won the gold at the most recent World Championships in Doha in 2019.
It was the third gold for Thompson-Herah to add to her sprint double triumph earlier in the Games.
The USA were second in 41.45 seconds and Great Britain third in 41.88 seconds.
-Paul A Reid
