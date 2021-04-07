Jamaicans can sign up to lease their cars for Uber

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaicans will be able to sign up on the Uber app to lease their cars and earn money by giving leases in their area.

Individuals that meet the criteria will be able to sign up as a 'lessor partner' in order to soon begin offering their vehicles to move users across Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine, Uber announced through its local communications agency today.

Interested persons must be over 21, own a vehicle model year 2010 or newer, and present key documents such as valid driver's license, vehicle registration, and vehicle insurance.

They would download the Uber app for lessor partner to register as a lessor partner, follow the simple instructions to upload the documents, and open an account.

Lessor partners may accept cash and/or credit and debit card payments.

Uber announced a week ago that the app would soon be available in the Kingston, St Andrew and St Catherine areas.

“The platform brings to the country a new mobility option and also represents an opportunity for lessor partners to earn extra at their convenience,” Uber said.

Uber is a ride-sharing app that connects a person who wants to move from their point of origin to a destination, with a person who is willing to lease their vehicle and drive.

The app is currently available in over 10,000 cities in 69 countries across six continents. Globally, Uber has completed more than 15 billion trips, covering 6.9 billion miles in 2019 alone. Each day people make 12 million trips using the Uber app.

Uber said as part of its commitment to safety for all, the app has various key safety features that will be available in Jamaica from day one, beginning with the very first trip. The app in the country will also have strengthened background checks and reinforced policies that put safety first.

Uber says it has ensured that the app experience for both users and lessor partners meets strict health safety protocols. The app features innovations such as mask verification technology which uses in-app selfies to confirm mask use; lessor partner checklist to ensure compliance with health safety measures; lease verification using PIN code confirmation; RideCheck, a mechanism that detects and reports abnormal or unexpected stops during the lease; and lessor partner assistance available through the app 24/7.

All leases are covered by Guardian Insurance, Uber said.