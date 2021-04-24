Jamaicans encouraged to write and publish own stories

Jamaicans encouraged to write and publish own storiesSaturday, April 24, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange is encouraging Jamaicans to write and publish their own stories.
Speaking during a virtual celebration of World Book and Copyright Day 2021, yesterday, Grange said it is important to write and “to tell our stories from our unique perspectives.”
“Our song writers are lyricists and many of our musicians are composers and our visual artists are storytellers. You, too, can publish books,” she said.
The minister encouraged writers to make use of the provisions of the Copyright Act and other services through the Jamaica Intellectual Property Office (JIPO); Jamaica Copyright Licensing Agency (JAMCOPY); Jamaica Association of Composers, Authors & Publishers Limited (JACAP); Jamaica Music Society (JAMMS) and the National Library of Jamaica (NLJ), to protect and promote their works.
“Remember to deposit a copy of your work at the National Library which is the keeper of the nation's archives of the created and digital publications,” she said.
The celebration, which was held under the theme: 'Read…So You Never Feel Alone', was streamed on the NLJ's YouTube page. Jamaican authors, both locally and in the diaspora, read passages from their books during the event.
Meanwhile, referring to the theme, Grange said that people have re-discovered the pleasures of reading, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic when they have to social distance from family and friends.
“So if you are feeling isolated, I encourage you to read so you can never be alone,” she added.
For her part, Director and Representative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Cluster Office of the Caribbean, Dr Saadia Sanchez-Vegas, in a message, said that books are “windows to the world and other forms of existence.”
“The power of books must be fully harnessed. We must ensure their access so that everyone can take refuge in reading and by doing so, be able to dream, learn and reflect,” she said.
Dr Sanchez-Vegas said that professions associated with books, such as translators and publishers, must be protected and their value acknowledged.
“This is all the more relevant in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which poses a deep and lasting threat to culture,” she added.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy