Jamaicans flock to BiP app during global WhatsApp shutdown, Digicel says

Jamaicans flock to BiP app during global WhatsApp shutdown, Digicel saysMonday, October 04, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Telecommunications giant Digicel says that within an hour of the WhatsApp outage today, its BiP app experienced a remarkable 20 per cent increase in downloads.
Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms all went down in parts of the world on Monday around 11:45 ET.
The company said it was “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app” and it was working on restoring access, but did not say what might be causing the outage.
''As billions of users worldwide reel from the complete shutdown of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp on Monday, thousands of Jamaicans have been turning to the BiP advanced messenger app to stay connected,'' Digicel said in a statement.
BiP began trending on Twitter – one of the only major social media sites still functioning – as smartphone users rushed to find an alternative to the WhatsApp lockout.
Since then, there's been a steady outpouring of positive comments from Twitter users hailing the usefulness and reliability of BiP.
A tweet from @zofrom876 noted, “Look like mi affi go switch to BiP cuz WhatsApp ain't it right now.” User, @Mama_Ninetales cheekily remarked, “I be telling y'all bout BiP. No data or WiFi for all you prepaid peeps.”
According to Digicel, the BiP Messenger app allows users to stay in contact with family and friends across the world by sending messages, pictures, videos, documents, or through high-definition voice and video calls.
''The app includes exciting features like free group voice and video chats to up to 15 users, secret chat, a built-in translator, in-app games, and the ability to communicate for free with other BiP contacts,'' the company explained.
