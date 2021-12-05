Jamaicans in Diaspora recognised

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The words 'giving back' are like a slogan in the Jamaican Diaspora. And it's one Andrea Dixon wears with pride.

A longtime South Florida resident, Dixon is a registered nurse who has been involved in community service since she migrated to the United States almost 30 years ago.

She was among 10 people and two community groups from the Southern USA Diaspora, honoured on November 7 by the Consulate General of Jamaica's Miami Annual Awards.

Each was recognised for "outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s national development and to the Diaspora".

Dixon, who is originally from Facey district in Trojah, St Catherine, received a Special Community Honour.

As a beneficiary of goodwill throughout her childhood, she said it is only fitting to assist when possible.

"I remember the great benefit of being educated in Jamaica. We would receive books and other items from overseas and we didn't even know where it was coming from. Now that I'm in a position to do the same, I think it's important," Dixon told Observer Online.

Working with the Kiwanis Club of Pembroke Pines/Miramar and the Kiwanis Club of Lauderdale Lakes, she has been part of several initiatives in St Catherine. These include assisting the Harewood Past Students Association with back-to-school needs, as well as donating medical equipment to clinics in Spanish Town, Guys Hill and Trojah.

"The items are needed and we make sure it gets in the right hands. Knowing that you are helping people and organisations who need help means a lot," said Dixon, 46.

The married mother of two sons attended St Mary's College and Dunoon Technical High School before migrating to the United States in 1994.

Recipients of the Consulate General’s Heritage Awards were Andrew Adams of the Jamaica Foundation of Houston for Public Service; Pastor Robert Stewart, Senior Pastor, Pentecostal Tabernacle, Miami, for Faith and Religious Leadership; Audrey Anderson, board member of the Louise Bennett Coverley Heritage Council [LBCHC]; and Xavier Murphy, Media Consultant and Founder of Jamaicans.com for their work in the Cultural Arts [Media, Entertainment, Culture]; Patrick Cha Fong, president of Kingston Miami Trading for Business Leadership; Dr Yvonne Smith, Atlanta-Montego Bay Sister Cities Committee for her work in Health Care; athlete Briana Williams, for her inspiration in Youth Excellence; Pauline Jolly, PhD, educator and board member of Central Alabama Caribbean American Organisation in Education; and to Bruce Palmer, President, Jamaica United Relief Organisation for Philanthropy and Social Services.

Community Awards were presented to the LBCHC for outstanding contribution to Jamaica’s rich cultural heritage in the Diaspora; and Grace Kennedy Foods (USA) for contribution as a corporate/community partner.

Howard Campbell