Jamaicans in Russia urged to make arrangements to leave

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans in Russia are being urged to seriously consider making arrangements to leave as soon as possible due to the growing impact of sanctions on the country in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The latest advice comes from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

On February 27, the ministry encouraged Jamaicans in Russia to take precautionary measures for their safety and leave where necessary.

But in an update Thursday, the ministry said there are now real indications that nationals in Russia and surrounding Eastern European countries will be severely impacted as a consequence of the crisis in Ukraine.

“Since we issued that first press release concerning Jamaicans in Russia, persons have contacted our Consular Affairs Department and we now have indications of some 18 students to date at universities in Russia,” Portfolio Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith said.

She shared: “We are aware that some students are already making plans to leave, and encourage others to do the same. The fact is that with the announcement by several countries of the imposition of restrictions on flights entering their countries from Russia, alternative routes out of that country will have to be explored. Students and their families should try to be proactive as this may become more difficult as more sanctions are applied, and as they tighten.”

Johnson Smith is also taking the opportunity to remind nationals in surrounding countries in Eastern Europe to explore opportunities for safe passage to alternative locations, to establish relationships with family or friends that may be of assistance, as necessary, including with securing resources and ensuring their safety.

“Our Honorary Consul in Moscow and our Consular Affairs Department remain available to engage with Jamaican nationals and they may be contacted at mailto:jamaicaconsulrussia@yahoo.com and consular@mfaft.gov.jm or consularassistant@mfaft.gov.jm, respectively,” she added.

Russia launched a full-scale military invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Several Jamaican students, who were studying medicine in Ukraine found themselves in the middle of a deadly war and took cover in a bunker in the capital city, Kyiv.

Hours later, they boarded a train that took them to Lviv in Western Ukraine. They were to be transported from Lviv to the Polish border by bus, but that plan was disrupted, forcing them to walk for hours to an agreed border crossing point.

The students safely arrived in Jamaica on Wednesday.

