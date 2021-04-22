Jamaicans mourn Elias Azan

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Jamaican community in Barbados is shocked and saddened to learn of the passing yesterday of former Honorary Consul for Jamaica in Barbados Elias Azan, OD at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston. He was 65 years old.

Azan served as Honorary Consul for Jamaica for over 10 years, during which time he also served as dean of the Consular Corps of Barbados. Prior to his appointment as Honorary Consul, his service to the Jamaican Community through the Jamaican Association of Barbados both as president and a member of the executive spanned many years. He was recognised for his service to Jamaica and Jamaicans in Barbados with the award of the Order of Distinction in the 2008 Jamaica national honours list.

Azan was the former managing director of Alamac Trading Company, a family-owned export/import trader located on Fontabelle, Barbados. Alamac Trading distributed many established Jamaican brands and was also the manufacturer/distributor of Herrs brand of chips in Barbados. A few years after the passing of his father, Lutfy Azan, the business was divested and the family relocated to Jamaica.

Azan was at the time of his passing in Jamaica the group director of operations of Bashco Trading Company Ltd. He was also the sitting chairman of the Munro College board, having also served as the president of the Munro College Old Boys Association.

He is remembered as a family man, an affable, philanthropic and community spirited businessman and a committed Christian. His active participation and many leadership roles in the Abundant Life Assembly and later New Dimensions Ministries offered him opportunities to serve and to touch the lives of many Barbadians as well.

Honorary Consul for Jamaica in Barbados, Ella Hoyos, in response to news of his passing said, “Elias was such a gregarious, warm, generous and committed member of the Jamaican community that everyone will remember him fondly. He was such a patriotic, big hearted, engaged, and enthusiastic Jamaican who also possessed an enormous regional spirit. His passing is a blow to our community and I am sure to his many Barbadian friends who also knew and loved him and to whom he became family over his many years living here.

“We extend our deepest condolences to his cherished wife of nearly 40 years, Yasmin, his beloved sons Lutfy and Omar, his dear mother Angeline, his siblings Joseph and Donna, and the rest of his family and loved ones.”