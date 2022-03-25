Jamaicans must continue to exercise good IPC practices, CMO urges

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans must continue to exercise good infection prevention and control (IPC) practices, as this will be important in preventing infectious diseases going forward.

The charge comes from Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, who said it is an adjustment that people will have to make to protect themselves and their families as the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The new normal is going to emphasise IPC practices, not just in hospital and healthcare systems where people are accustomed to it but in our everyday lives, in our homes, offices and in all the public places where we go,” the CMO said.

Bisasor-McKenzie emphasised that these practices will now have to be factored in all aspects of life and that it will require proper planning and preparation.

“You have to plan for your waiting areas to have [an] adequate amount of space, so that people can wait comfortably. You have to think about how you can stagger your hours to allow persons to be more physically separated, because right now we're thinking about COVID-19 but there are so many other infectious diseases that you can prevent,” she added.

The CMO pointed out that Jamaica's public hospitals have seen a decrease in cases of gastroenteritis over the last two years and attributes this to the IPC measures that have been put in place to prevent COVID-19 infections.

She indicated that this further highlights the importance of the emphasis that has been placed on IPC and that continuing these practices will benefit everyone.

“We would have also seen a decrease in respiratory infectious cases, so it really augurs well for us if we really ingrain the IPC measures within our normal practice. Don't think that it's just about hospital and healthcare systems. You have to do it in your everyday life,” the CMO urged.

Bisasor-McKenzie also stressed the role of personal responsibility with the removal of government-imposed restrictions.

“You now have to put those restrictions on yourself. We now expect that, personally, people will take on the responsibility to understand the need for protection in public spaces,” she said.

The CMO reminded people that they need to maintain physical distance, wear a mask, stay home if they feel sick, wash their hands frequently and avoid crowded spaces.

Bisasor-McKenzie pointed out that many Jamaicans are thinking that COVID-19 is finished and restrictions are gone, so they can just go back to normal.

“COVID is not finished and so, therefore, even though the restrictions are gone in respect of an order or a rule, we now expect that personal responsibility will take over,” the CMO stressed.

“We also have to be open-minded to understand that we have to be responsive in case there are any changes. If we see the numbers going back up, if we see our hospitalisations increasing, every Jamaican must be open-minded to understand what we need to do, because we know well. We've seen it happening over the last two years and we know what to do,” she added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) outlines IPC as a scientific approach and practical solution designed to prevent harm caused by infection to patients and health workers.

The first step, however, begins with individuals and in communities, where constant practice can influence behaviour change.

The recommended IPC practices include regular hand washing, correct use of face masks to protect from and prevent the spread of respiratory infections, participating in vaccination programmes, and avoiding contact with others through social distancing.