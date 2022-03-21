Jamaicans must get permits to host entertainment events, Minister of Local Government insists

Jamaicans must get permits to host entertainment events, Minister of Local Government insistsMonday, March 21, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, is reminding Jamaicans that they must get the requisite approvals before staging entertainment events.
In a release, Mckenzie shared that "a lot of parties are going to be held, and there is a process. Before COVID, you would go to the Municipal Corporations and the police and put in your applications for your parties; that is still in place."
The Minister was addressing a community meeting in Gregory Park, St Catherine, on Thursday, March 18, when he urged promoters and party goers to do what is right.
"I want to urge you, you were faithful during COVID, continue to be faithful in doing what is necessary, because if you don't, the police are going to shut them (parties) down, seize the equipment, and you know the consequences of that,” he said while indicating that all measures including mask-wearing, hand-washing and sanitisation are still necessary to control the spread of the coronavirus.
He said that despite the withdrawal of the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA), the virus still poses risks to the well-being of many people, and they must act for their own safety.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy