Jamaicans off to solid start at World Indoor Champs

BELGRADE, Serbia – Briana Williams ran a personal best 7.06 seconds to win her first round heat in the women's 60m as the World Athletics World Indoor Championships kicked off at the Stark Arena in Belgrade, Serbia on Friday.

Both Jamaicans in the event, Williams and Shericka Jackson advanced to the semi-final set for later in the day while Christopher Taylor in the men's 400m and Stephenie-Ann McPherson in the women's 400m also made progress.

Women's quarter miler Roneisha McGregor however failed to get past the first round, finishing fourth in her first round heat in 52.89 seconds and 12th overall.

Williams looked to be in great form as she lowered her personal best from 7.09 seconds done earlier this year, winning by a wide margin over Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska who ran 7.23 seconds.

She was second overall behind American Mikiah Brisco who ran a new personal best 7.03 seconds to win her heat.

Jackson was second in her heat to get an automatic berth in the semi-final, running 7.16 seconds behind Great Britain's Daryll Neita who ran 7.13 seconds.

Taylor managed to finish second in his first round after being shoulder bumped by Spain's Bruno Hortelano-Roig as they were cutting over for the inside lanes but managed to maintain his composure, clocking 46.48 seconds.

McPherson looked easy in finishing second in her first round heat, running 51.86 seconds, behind medal favourite Shaunae Miller Uibo of the Bahamas who ran a season's best 51.74 seconds.

