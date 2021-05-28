Jamaicans outraged at alleged Mocha Fest event in Negril

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaicans are expressing outrage at the alleged staging of Mocha Fest in Negril this year despite the current protocols and curfew implemented across the island to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

This follows several videos which circulated on social media from the event which is believed to be underway.

The event was advertised to be held from May 24 to May 31 on several platforms, including the VisitJamaica website. However, the page has since been removed from the website. A poster advertising the event also displayed the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) logo.

Labour Day was observed on May 24 this year, during which the prime minister implemented an islandwide 24-hour curfew. Separate from that, several people are observed dancing in crowds in the video, with little to no mask in sight.

But Senior Advisor and Strategist in the Ministry of Tourism, Delano Seiveright has since expressed shock at the videos making rounds on social media.

In a tweet yesterday, Seiveright said: “We are appalled! Full investigation...Calendar should have been updated a long time ago. Quite regrettable! JTB gave NO undertaking for sponsorship &/or endorsement of such activities since the start of pandemic. We have supported virtual events so far...More details soon!”

But Twitter users were displeased with the response.

“The fake outrage. Promise of investigations. The hypocrisy is glaring. Hundreds of people fly in, picked up by tour buses, taken to hotels and Rick's Cafe is FULL and Tourism officials pretend not to know about an event listed on its website? Spare us the BS about #MochaFest,” one user said.

Another tweeted: “Andrew? Honestly, to say I'm UPSET is an UNDERSTATEMENT! People are suffering because of these nightly curfews; can barely pay bills & buy food. Small business sector suffering due to weekend curfew hours BUT #Mochafest can keep!? Foreigners can come here & BREATHE WHILE WE SUFFOCATE!!!”

On May 14, the Mocha Fest social media accounts shared that tickets to the 2021 staging of the event were sold out.