Jamaicans plead not guilty to 600-lb ganja bust in The Bahamas

Jamaicans plead not guilty to 600-lb ganja bust in The BahamasSaturday, January 01, 2022
NASSAU, Bahamas - The two Jamaican men allegedly found with large packages of ganja in The Bahamas last Friday, have pleaded not guilty to several drug-related charges arising from the seizure of over 600 pounds of the illegal drug.
Fifty-year-old Devon Richards and Nerhu James, 34, appeared in a Magistrate's Court in The Bahamas on Wednesday.
They are jointly charged with conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to supply, possession of marijuana with intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs, and importing a quantity of marijuana into the country.
In a report from The Bahamas' Tribune newspaper, a bail hearing has been set for the Jamaicans on January 14, while the trial was set for February 22.
It was reported that an air patrol team from the Drug Enforcement Unit and the US Coast Guard were conducting checks about 4:30 pm on Friday, December 24.
The team later spotted the Jamaicans, who were standing close to a boat near the northern shoreline of Great Inagua.
The aircraft then landed, and a subsequent search of the area revealed 34 large packages, some of which contained a grassy substance suspected to be marijuana.
The police said the suspected drugs had an estimated street value of BSD$611,000.
Richards and James, who were subsequently charged, remain remanded in the custody of the Bahamian police.
