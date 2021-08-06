Jamaicans share fond memories of Independence Day, August 6, 1962

Independence Day is just another holiday for some Jamaicans who take the country's freedom for granted. But for others, particularly those who experienced the transition from colonialism to independence, it is a day of great significance and one which brings back cherished memories.

On August 6, 1962, the Union Jack was lowered and the black, green and gold flag of Jamaica was hoisted, ending more than 300 years of British colonial rule over the island.

Jamaicans, old enough to remember, recall the festivities of the day with nostalgic fondness. Among them is 73-year-old Agatha Abrahams, who recalled people in her hometown in Spanish Town standing excitedly on the streets watching the floats pass by.

“We were finally independent, so everybody was excited. I was about 15 years old. Everyone was in Jamaica colours and all kinds of things, it was exciting,” Abrahams reminisced in an interview with Observer Online.

“I just stand up and look. When you hear the song by Derrick Morgan, 'Forward March', and you see the float and the beauty queen – at the time I was living in Homestead – everybody stand up a look and feel happy,” Abrahams added.

Expressing her pride in being a Jamaican, she went on to say, “listen man, to see where we are coming from and where we are now, I have to be proud of my country. We little but we tallawah.”

Valda Florence-Wright, 76, fondly remembered the day as one of sheer excitement as Jamaicans reveled at becoming politically independent.

“It was exciting because we were happy knowing that we are leaving the crown and getting our government. We are an independent nation and we were glad for that,” Florence-Wright shared.

“It was enjoyable, I was about 17 years old at the time,” she continued, adding “Green, gold and black were our colours and people were dressed in the colours and some had beautiful head wraps to go with it.”

Meanwhile, popular social commentator and businessman, Kevin O'Brien Chang told Observer Online that even though he was no more than five years old at the time, he remembered that his hometown in Mandeville was decorated in black, green and gold.

“I remember the excitement, everybody was very excited. Because hey, we are now our own country. We can be grateful that we are now our own master,” O'Brien Chang said.

“My vague memories of the announcement of Jamaica's independence is that they had float parades all over the place. My father had a business and he had a float too, and in the town it was a big deal to see who had the nicest float. I remember my parents driving in the car and it had the black, green and gold streamers,” he recalled.

Speaking on the impact that Jamaica's culture has had on the world since then, O'Brien Chang said, “I'm sure other countries would love to know how we do it, but we couldn't tell them how to do it because we are not even sure ourselves. What we can say is the tenacity with which we held on to our African heritage. The colonialist tried to wipe it out but we managed to hold on to that.”