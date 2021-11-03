Jamaicans should be concerned by the hypocrisy displayed by Holness at COP26, PNP says

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Opposition People's National Party (PNP) says the inconsistencies between the words of Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the world stage and his actions at home are quite stark and should concern us all.

In a statement today, PNP Spokesperson on Land Environment & Climate Change, Sophia Frazer-Binns, said the prime minister cannot participate in COP26 in good faith, demanding international climate action and financing while destroying Jamaica's vital forest reserves, mature mangroves, overturning NEPA's decisions, and failing to agree on an acceptable mining buffer zone among other things.

“The Government is yet to achieve the delicate balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability even in the face of the unprecedented climate crisis,” Binns said.

Stressing the need for more than words, Binns said, “We need climate justice for mining communities, many of whom are still displaced and without titles…We need climate action to protect the Cockpit Country.”

“Jamaica requires our prime minister to lead with actions not words. As a Small Island Developing State, our prime minister must lead the charge in preserving one of our greatest economic and social assets: our environment. Even as we support international demands for the worst polluters to move towards NetZero emissions and deliver on the 100 billion yearly funding promised,” Binns added.