Jamaicans to be required to pay for pollution

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Jamaicans will soon be held financially responsible for correcting activities that pollute the environment under the 'Polluter Pays' principle.

Acting Chief Technical Director of the Policy, Planning and Evaluation Division of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Gillian Guthrie, said the principle will be incorporated in all environmental policies and legislation.

It emerged from the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in 1992, which states that persons found guilty of polluting the environment, must be held responsible and pay for the act.

“This is something we want to have permeate both law and policy [so] that where people pollute, they must be held responsible for the remediation and rehabilitation of the polluted site,” Guthrie said.

“We want to have this concept that all Jamaicans can understand and appreciate that it is not okay for you to undertake activities which have an impact, not only on yourself as an individual but also on others around you, and also have an adverse impact on the environment.”

Guthrie noted that Jamaica is no stranger to the 'Polluter Pays' principle as the existing Air Quality Regulations are based on the rule.

“Depending on the loading of air pollutants beyond the standard, you have to pay. So, those who are licensed under the Air Quality Regulations are penalised if they exceed the standard and by how much. There is a mechanism under the regulations for them to pay accordingly, so that is already a principle that is enforced,” she said.

'Polluter Pays' is also included in the updated Climate Change Policy Framework and the Emissions Policy Framework.