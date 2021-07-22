Jamaica's COVID numbers moving in wrong direction — Tufton

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton says current COVID numbers suggest that the country is moving in the wrong direction which is a cause for concern.

Speaking during the ministry's COVID Conversations digital press conference on Thursday, Tufton noted that the country's transmission rate is increasing and said recent weeks have seen an uptick in the positivity rate as well.

“Up to yesterday it was some 13.8 per cent with the seven day average now at just under 10 per cent, 9.8 per cent…We really want that rate to be five per cent or less. The fact that it is moving up is a cause for concern,” Tufton said.

He said 259 or 33 per cent of 783 communities, as defined by STATIN, have COVID-19 cases. This means that a third of communities have existing COVID cases based on surveillance.

He added that hospitalisations over the last seven days have increased from 199 to 251.

“This is not good for the country and as it relates to COVID, this is not the direction we want to head in to,” the minister said.