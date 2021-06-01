Jamaica's COVID numbers trend downwards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 37 new cases of the COVID-19 and one virus fatality yesterday, bringing the country's confirmed cases to 48,594 and the total fatalities to 949.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest death is an 86-year-old female from Hanover.

The ministry also reported three more deaths under investigation and another as coincidental.

The new virus cases consist of 21 females and 16 males with ages ranging from five years to 93 years.

The new cases were recorded in Westmoreland (seven), Kingston and St Andrew (five), Clarendon (five), Hanover (four), St Ann (four), Portland (three), St Catherine (three), Manchester (two), Trelawny (two), St James (one), and St Mary (one).

The ministry said 187 patients recovered from the virus pushing the total virus recoveries to 25,485. There are 21,784 active cases of the virus on the island.

