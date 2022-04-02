Jamaica's Charokee Young runs world leading time to win women's 400m at Texas university meet

TEXAS, USA— Jamaica's Charokee Young of Texas A&M University ran a world and college leading meet record and personal best 50.00 seconds to win the women's 400m at a dual meet against the University of Texas in College Station, Texas on Saturday.

The time beats her previous best of 50.85 seconds set in May last year and takes her up to 10th best all time on the Jamaican list.

Another Jamaican, Stacy-Ann Williams of the University of Texas was second in 50.56 seconds.

National record holder Lamara Distin of Texas A&M University was second in the women's high jump, clearing 1.93m, losing to former teammate Tyra Gittens, now attending the University of Texas.

Kevona Davis of the University of Texas was third in the women's 100m in 11.37 seconds as former St Catherine High runner Julien Alfred also of UT won with a personal best and college leading 11.07 seconds.

Meanwhile, former Cornwall College athlete, Nathan Reid of the University of Wyoming, was a double winner at the Air Force Front Range Open, taking the men's discus throw with 53.19m and the shot put with 15.39m.

