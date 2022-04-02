Jamaica's Charokee Young runs world leading time to win women's 400m at Texas university meet

Jamaica's Charokee Young runs world leading time to win women's 400m at Texas university meetSaturday, April 02, 2022
|
TEXAS, USA— Jamaica's Charokee Young of Texas A&M University ran a world and college leading meet record and personal best 50.00 seconds to win the women's 400m at a dual meet against the University of Texas in College Station, Texas on Saturday.
The time beats her previous best of 50.85 seconds set in May last year and takes her up to 10th best all time on the Jamaican list.
Another Jamaican, Stacy-Ann Williams of the University of Texas was second in 50.56 seconds.
National record holder Lamara Distin of Texas A&M University was second in the women's high jump, clearing 1.93m, losing to former teammate Tyra Gittens, now attending the University of Texas.
Kevona Davis of the University of Texas was third in the women's 100m in 11.37 seconds as former St Catherine High runner Julien Alfred also of UT won with a personal best and college leading 11.07 seconds.
Meanwhile, former Cornwall College athlete, Nathan Reid of the University of Wyoming, was a double winner at the Air Force Front Range Open, taking the men's discus throw with 53.19m and the shot put with 15.39m.
-Paul A Reid
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy