Jamaica's Female Flag Football team to create history at international tournament

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's female flag football team is set to create history when they compete at the 30th staging of the Kelly McGillis Classic in Key West, Florida, from January 24 through to January 31.

According to media reports, the Jamaican team was invited to the tournament after the organisers saw their performance online.

In a lengthy post to their official Instagram account, the Jamaican American Football Association (JAAFA), said they are proud to have produced “the first Jamaican women's international flag football team” and that the team will be “the first women's flag football team to play outside of Jamaica in the upcoming “Kelly McGillis Classic” tournament in Key West.”

“We are excited for our selected young ladies to demonstrate their skills sets in leadership, athleticism, and communication. We want to thank @iwffaofficial (the International Women's Flag Football Association) and their staff for their support and dedication to seeing the dream happen. The #jamaican Sports community has shown tremendous amounts of support, and we would like to thank them for it also,” a part of the post read.

The statement also mentioned Minister of Sport, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, as they promised to show the international American football community that “Jamaican girls can also play this great game too.”

Speaking on Sports Nation Live, Director of JAAFA, Kevaun Hinds, says despite making their first appearance at the competition, he expects the team to dominate the tournament.

Meanwhile, Director of the women's programme, Dr Stacey Griffiths, says the opportunity comes as part of the international body's push to grow the sport.