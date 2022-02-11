Jamaica's Lamara Distin breaks national record

Jamaica's Lamara Distin breaks national recordFriday, February 11, 2022
NEW MEXICO, USA — Lamara Distin broke the Jamaican national women's indoor high jump record on Friday when she cleared an NCAA leading 1.92m to win the event at the Don Kirby Elite Indoor meet at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
The Texas A&M University jumper broke the record 1.90m set in March 2002 at a meet in Boston, USA by Maresa Cadienhead and beat her previous best 1.88m which had seen her tied with two other jumpers for second place.
Kimberly Williamson had cleared 1.88m in April 2017 and Sheree Ruff also cleared 1.88m in January 2010.
Distin's jump gave her sole lead in the NCAA after she was tied with Texas Tech's Sydney Sapp at 1.88m.
Paul Reid
