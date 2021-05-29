Jamaica's Ledgister gets 400mh Olympic mark

Jamaica's Ledgister gets 400mh Olympic markSaturday, May 29, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Former St Elizabeth Technical High (STETHS) 400m hurdler Leonardo Ledgister of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi (TAMU-CC) is on the verge of booking a spot at the Olympic Games in Tokyo later this year after he achieved the qualifying mark at the NCAA West Regionals at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas on today's final day of competition.
Ledgister who was a finalist at the World Athletics Under 20 championships in Finland in 2018, ran a personal best 48.79 seconds to place second in the breaking the TAMU-CC school record for the third time this season as he dipped under the 48.90 seconds Olympic Games standard.
To secure his place on the flight to Tokyo however, Ledgister has to compete at the Jamaican Senior Trials set for June 24-27 at the national stadium which will serve as the Olympic qualifier.
He is the second Jamaican man to achieve the Olympic standard, ironically, joining former STETHS and TAMU-CC runner Kemar Mowatt whose record he had broken earlier this year.
The men's 400m hurdles final was originally scheduled to be run on Friday afternoon but almost the entire schedule was rained out and rescheduled for today.
Paul A Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy