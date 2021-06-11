Jamaica's Lemonious clocks 13.39 for third in 110mh at NCAA Champs

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Phillip Lemonious of the University of Arkansas ran a personal best 13.39 seconds (-0.6m/s) to finish third in the 110m hurdles on today's third day of the NCAA Division One outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene.

The former Jamaica College and Barton County runner was lowering his personal best for the fifth straight race as he was competing at the NCAA Outdoors for the first time.

Alabama's Robert Dunning who ran 13.25 seconds was an upset winner after Jamaica's Damion Thomas had a poor start and never recovered, finishing eighth in 13.76 seconds.

Another former Jamaica College runner Delano Dunkley ran the third leg on the University of Georgia 4x100m team that was second in 38.54 seconds behind Louisiana State's college leading 38.48 seconds.

On Thursday former Excelsior High athlete, Nayoka Clunis, of the University of Tennessee was eighth in the women's hammer throw with a personal best 67.40.

Her mark was the second best ever at Tennessee and she was the third women from the school to earn All American honours in the hammer.

