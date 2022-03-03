Jamaica's Sara Misir through to Top 15 of Formula Woman competition

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Sara Misir, Jamaica's and the Caribbean's first Formula Woman finalist is set to compete again on Friday after placing in the top 15 of the Formula Woman competition in the United Kingdom on Thursday.

According to https://www.formulawoman.co.uk, the competition is a "motorsport entry opportunity for women of all ages with a passion for driving."

Misir and her team won their endurance race at the PF International Kart Circuit on Thursday, recording the second-fastest time of the day from a pool of approximately 75 drivers.

Misir was selected to participate in the Formula Woman final from a field of close to 10,000 applicants. The 15 finalists will be cut down to 10 on Friday when they compete at the Croft Circuit. A top four will be selected thereafter with the final race day set for March 9.

Misir, who made a recent courtesy call on Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia 'Babsy' Grange, highlighted a desire to put Jamaican women “on the map” for motor sports.