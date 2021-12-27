Jamalco Brings Care at Christmas

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Bauxite company Jamalco donated care packages valued at some $3.2 million to 450 elderly and vulnerable residents in its operating communities.

According to the company, the packages included food items to help offset the burden created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the items are flour, rice, sugar, crackers, bread, cooking oil, beans, peas, oatmeal, milk, cornmeal, syrup and mackerel as well as sanitary supplies.

Corporate Services Manager, Donna Marie Brooks stated that “although Jamalco's production has been curtailed, the community decided to reach out to the needy during this Yuletide season. We are cognizant of the negative impact that the COVID-19 pandemic is having on residents and as an organisation, we are here for the people in our operating communities and are always ready to help in a meaningful way.”

Kareen Welsh of Broadleaf in the Harmons Valley expressed gratitude to Jamalco.

“I know the company had stopped producing alumina since August so I was not expecting anything. I am very surprised and happy as I really need the assistance. Thanks, Jamalco for remembering me.”

Brooks added that “this activity is an indication of the high regard that Jamalco has for the residents who support our operations and programmes annually. We want them to remain strong and healthy during this pandemic and we will always try to support them as we see fit.”

The Community Relations Officers coordinated the distribution of items while meeting the required social distancing protocol.

An August 22 fire damaged roughly 50 per cent of the company's powerhouse which supplies power, steam and compressed air to the refinery operations.

READ: Jamalco making rebuilding progress after fire