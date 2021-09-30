Jamalco awards $12m in Scholarships

Jamalco has awarded some J$12 million in scholarships, bursaries and assistance to approximately 200 early childhood, primary, high school and tertiary level students in Clarendon and Manchester, to assist with back-to-school items.

Manager of Corporate, Services Donna Marie Brooks, explained that the company decided that it needed to invest more in students this year because it recognised the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has been having on the livelihood of many parents.

This, it says, could impact students in furthering their education.

“We do not want the students to be left behind,” Brooks said in a release.

The company awarded $200,000 and $180,000 to its mentees and returning scholars respectively, and bursaries of $100,000 to new students. To access and maintain the scholarship, students must have a minimum GPA of 3.0.

The awardees also included nine high school students who received scholarships towards their tuition valued at $40,000 each.

An additional 100 early childhood, primary and high school students will benefit from funds under the company's Back-to-School assistance programme valued at $650,000.00. These students have been granted vouchers from which they will access books and schools supplies at selected stores in Clarendon and Manchester.

Two-time scholarship awardee Cliffon Pryce, a student of Northern Caribbean University, thanked Jamalco for their assistance in helping him to further his education.

“My path moving forward was furnished with uncertainties and indecisiveness, however, I can confidently say not anymore. I will ensure I make everyone proud, never yield to obstacles that may arise, and soar for higher heights.”

Tyreke Samuels who was awarded a bursary also expressed his thanks.

“I didn't know where the first cent was coming from this new school year, but thanks for letting me know that with faith and hard work, along with God and good people like you guys, mountains can be moved,” Samuels said.

Brooks reiterated that “Jamalco will continue to invest in the lives of the students as a huge step in equipping our young people to take charge of their lives and there's no better way than through education.”