Jamalco donates $3.2m to COVID field hospital in May Pen

Jamalco donates $3.2m to COVID field hospital in May PenSaturday, August 21, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Bauxite company, Jamalco, recently donated $3.2 million to support the construction of a Surge Deployable Facility (COVID-19 field hospital) at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon.
The construction of the COVID-19 field hospital is underway and according to Jamalco, the company was approached to support the effort by building the lavatory.
The field hospital is expected to boost the capacity of the hospital to monitor and treat patients with COVID-19.
In accepting the donation, Chief Executive Director of the May Pen Hospital, Eugena James-Clarke, indicated that the “rising need for beds is ongoing as the surge in COVID-19 cases continue. The field hospital is being constructed to accommodate 40 beds and should be ready in September.”
According to Managing Director, Austin Mooney, “Jamalco is aware of the unprecedented demand on health care providers and health systems and that the pandemic requires collaboration, cooperation and teamwork from the private and public sectors. Jamalco is very happy to partner with the May Pen Hospital and take a step in the right direction by donating the full cost to build the bathrooms.”
Jamalco previously donated to the May Pen Hospital with an ambulance, furniture for the paediatric ward, orthopaedic equipment, and tools and a grant to build the perimeter fencing and painting.
The May Pen Hospital serves approximately 206,000 residents in Clarendon and adjoining areas.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy