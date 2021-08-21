Jamalco donates $3.2m to COVID field hospital in May Pen

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Bauxite company, Jamalco, recently donated $3.2 million to support the construction of a Surge Deployable Facility (COVID-19 field hospital) at the May Pen Hospital in Clarendon.

The construction of the COVID-19 field hospital is underway and according to Jamalco, the company was approached to support the effort by building the lavatory.

The field hospital is expected to boost the capacity of the hospital to monitor and treat patients with COVID-19.

In accepting the donation, Chief Executive Director of the May Pen Hospital, Eugena James-Clarke, indicated that the “rising need for beds is ongoing as the surge in COVID-19 cases continue. The field hospital is being constructed to accommodate 40 beds and should be ready in September.”

According to Managing Director, Austin Mooney, “Jamalco is aware of the unprecedented demand on health care providers and health systems and that the pandemic requires collaboration, cooperation and teamwork from the private and public sectors. Jamalco is very happy to partner with the May Pen Hospital and take a step in the right direction by donating the full cost to build the bathrooms.”

Jamalco previously donated to the May Pen Hospital with an ambulance, furniture for the paediatric ward, orthopaedic equipment, and tools and a grant to build the perimeter fencing and painting.

The May Pen Hospital serves approximately 206,000 residents in Clarendon and adjoining areas.