Jamalco donates mattresses to elderly and vulnerable

Halse Hall, Clarendon – Bauxite alumina company Jamalco has donated 62 full-sized mattresses along with bedding and supplies to improve the lives of the elderly and vulnerable in Clarendon and Manchester.

Donna Marie Brooks, Corporate Relations Manager of Jamalco, explained that he project is an extension to Jamalco’s Indigent Support Programme (JISP) which reaches out to the vulnerable providing them with groceries and basic personal supplies monthly.

“As a company we have a responsibility for communities that surround us,” she explained,

“We are committed to supporting the vulnerable, including the young, the elderly and indigents once they are in need. Assessments were conducted by the Community Relations Officers (CROs) who selected those most in need across our operating areas.”

Mattresses have been delivered to vulnerable residents in Harmons and Mile Gully in Manchester, Mocho in northern Clarendon as well as Port and Railroad, closer to the alumina refinery in Halse Hall.

Carmen Smith, 80 years old of Rhymesbury in the Railroad Community Council area, lives with her grandchild and her son who suffered a stroke a few years ago. She has no support system and expressed her appreciation to Jamalco for the mattress pointing out that despite the challenges she was facing, she will be able to sleep good at nights.

The mattresses were delivered through the Community Relations Officers for each operating area, in collaboration with the respective community councils. Senior CRO Phillip Biggs explained that residents were selected based on an ongoing assessment of those most in need before making donations.