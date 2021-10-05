Jamalco donates to Lionel Town Hospital

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Jamalco has procured and donated blood pressure machines to the Lionel Town Hospital, where the equipment were in short supply despite being among the most used.

The mining company also donated a bush cutter to the Clarendon health facility.

According to a news release, the Chief Executive Officer at the Lionel Town Hospital, Nadine Preddie, reached out to Jamalco advising of the urgent need for blood pressure machines and she indicated “that the machines could not have come at a better time.”

Jamalco Corporate Services Manager, Donna Marie Brooks, while handing over the items noted that “the pandemic has overwhelmed our hospitals and many do not have adequate equipment to respond quickly to the increased pressure so Jamalco is happy to assist our critical health facilities with the necessary supplies when called on to do so. We hope that the blood pressure machines will improve and advance the quality of healthcare at the Lionel Town Hospital.”

In expressing gratitude, Preddie thanked Jamalco and reinforced the “positive impact that this donation will have on her members of staff, the patients and the community at large.”

“We are also very grateful for the bush cutter; the hospital has been challenged to maintain the 18-acre property with a single malfunctioning bush cutter. With this gift we will ensure that the grounds are kept in a manner that is more conducive to the delivery of healthcare. This is extremely important because the physical environment in which care is administered to patients plays a key role in health outcomes and care performance,” Preddie said.