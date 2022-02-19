Jamalco lauded for retaining full workforce after major fire

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Bauxite and alumina company, Jamalco, has been lauded for retaining its full workforce despite a halt in production due to a fire that destroyed its powerhouse last September.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw, who commended the company, noted that “insight and foresight” are being demonstrated in keeping its 1,000 employees, despite “the fact that you are not in operation.”

He said through the gesture, Jamalco is “giving some of the workers an opportunity to widen their expertise to learn to do other things in maintenance,” and other areas.

The minister made the comments during a recent tour of the company in Halse Hall in the central parish of Clarendon.

Shaw added that an opportunity is also being provided for the workers to gain useful knowledge in preventative maintenance and “understanding the business more. It is an excellent example of good management technique.”

Meanwhile, Managing Director at Jamalco, Austin Mooney, said the destroyed powerhouse had posed many difficulties as it was built with 1970s technology. The new one being developed is being done with “current technology” and it will “secure the future of Jamalco.” He added that the entity will be able to meet orders for its product as the reconstruction is moving apace.

According to the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr Alwin Hayles, there are “great prospects” for the mining sector. The restoration work at Jamalco, has an upgrading component and with new developments at the Noranda Bauxite facility, and Alpart to restart operation, the sector will be adding meaningful growth to the economy, he said.

“The wider mineral sector is good and moving, despite the pandemic,” the Permanent Secretary said, noting that the demand for aggregates is great, and is expected to grow as the construction sector remains vibrant.