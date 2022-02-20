Jamalco lauded for showing resilience after devastating fire

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Bauxite and alumina company, Jamalco, has been lauded for retaining its full workforce, despite a halt in production due to a fire that destroyed its powerhouse last September.

Minister of Transport and Mining, Audley Shaw, who commended the company, noted that “insight and foresight” are being demonstrated in keeping its 1,000 employees, “despite the fact that you are not in operation.”

He said through the gesture, Jamalco is giving some of the workers an opportunity to widen their expertise to learn to do other things in maintenance and other areas.

The minister made the comments during a tour of the company in Halse Hall, Clarendon last week.

Shaw added that an opportunity is also being provided for the workers to gain useful knowledge in preventative maintenance and understanding the business more.

“It is an excellent example of good management technique,” he said.

Managing Director at Jamalco, Austin Mooney, said the powerhouse that was destroyed in the fire had posed many difficulties as it was built with 1970s technology. Mooney said the new powerhouse is being built with “current technology” and it will “secure the future of Jamalco.” He added that the entity will be able to meet orders for its product as the reconstruction is moving apace.